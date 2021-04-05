Defensive back Hunter Reynolds becomes latest Wolverine to enter transfer portal

Michigan defensive back Hunter Reynolds has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, the second Wolverine in the past week to indicate he’s moving on.

Reynolds is a graduate transfer and will be able to play immediately wherever he lands. Last week, receiver Giles Jackson revealed his decision to transfer.

Michigan has had eight players enter the portal since the start of the year, including quarterback Joe Milton, who started five games last season, and running back Zach Charbonnet, who in 2019 set Michigan’s freshman rushing record with 11 touchdowns.

The 6-foot, 192-pound Reynolds played in 20 games while at Michigan. Last season he had 22 tackles, including two for loss.

Last summer, he helped form College Athlete Unity on social media to give student-athletes across the country a platform for peaceful protest. He also has been part of the Big Ten’s Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis