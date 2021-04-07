Michigan football adds home games against New Mexico, Central Michigan in 2025

Michigan has added games against Central Michigan and New Mexico to its 2025 nonconference football schedule.

The Wolverines' season opener will be against New Mexico on Aug. 30, and they will face Central Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 13, the school announced Wednesday.

In between, Michigan travels to Oklahoma on Sept. 6.

Michigan and New Mexico have never met. The Wolverines will face the Chippewas, coached by former Michigan assistant and Florida head coach Jim McElwain, for the fifth time in program history. Michigan is 4-0 against the Chippewas.

Central Michigan will get $1.5 million for the game.

Here is Michigan’s 2025 nonconference football schedule:

► Aug. 30: New Mexico

► Sept. 6: at Oklahoma

► Sept. 13: Central Michigan

