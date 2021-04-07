Mike Smith won't return to Michigan, will pursue professional career

The Wolverines will have a new starting point guard next season.

Grad transfer Mike Smith announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that he won’t return for an extra season at Michigan and will pursue a professional career.

“All my life I dreamed of playing in the NBA, but I have always been the underdog!” Smith wrote in his post. “I have always been told I was too small or that I wasn’t good enough to play at the next level. I never listened to them and I still don’t.

“No matter what anybody said, I kept working and betting on myself. I believe that we all have our own paths in life. It’s only right to continue to bet on myself and take that path and follow my dream of playing in the NBA. Next stop for me is the NBA Draft!”

Smith, who transferred to Michigan after four seasons at Columbia, transformed his game under coach Juwan Howard, going from a scoring machine in the Ivy League to one of the top facilitators in the Big Ten.

Smith averaged nine points and a career-high 5.3 assists while shooting a career-best 41.8% from 3-point range and starting every game. He was able to come back for a sixth season if he wanted with the NCAA granting all Division I winter sport athletes an additional year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

Michigan awaits similar decisions from Eli Brooks, Chaundee Brown and Austin Davis, the team’s other seniors who are all eligible to return.

