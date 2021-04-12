Former Michigan receiver Giles Jackson transfers to Washington

The Detroit News

Former Michigan receiver Giles Jackson has transferred to Washington, but he will be back at Michigan Stadium this fall.

Jackson, a receiver/returner, entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on March 29 and announced Sunday he will join the Huskies and has three years of eligibility. Washington plays at Michigan on Sept. 11.

According to The Seattle Times, Jackson’s cousin, Vincent Nunley, a safety, is an incoming freshman at Washington.

“Washington has always been one of my dream schools growing up,” Jackson, a Californian told The Seattle Times. “I always wanted to play in the Pac-12. Having the opportunity to play for them, it’s a great decision. And my little cousin is going there, so he also played a huge part in that decision. But just to play with him and go to the Pac-12 and live out my dreams, that’s a big reason why (I chose Washington).”

Jackson had 24 catches for 309 yards and a touchdown at Michigan and averaged 26.4 yards on kick returns. He returned two for touchdowns during his career.