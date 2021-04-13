Ex-UM volleyball player Molly Toon Lillard dies in apparent murder-suicide in Arizona

Molly Toon Lillard, the daughter of Wisconsin football great Al Toon and a four-year letterwinner on the Michigan volleyball team, died Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona, in what police are describing as an apparent murder-suicide.

The Arizona Republic reported that Lillard, 28, was found with gunshot wounds in front of a house. Her husband of two years, Royce Lillard III, was suspected of the shooting and barricaded himself in his home before being found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The couple's 8-month-old child was inside the house but not injured.

As a senior at Michigan, Lillard earned honorable mention All-American honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association in 2013.

