Michigan defensive lineman Phillip Paea enters transfer portal

Michigan defensive lineman Phillip Paea has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Paea, whose name appeared Wednesday, shared his decision in a post on Twitter.

"I wanna first off thank Coach Harbaugh for giving me and my family this life changing opportunity to play and get a education at the University of Michigan," Paea wrote. "I also wanna thank Coach Nua, Coach Herbert, Coach Brown, Coach Macdonald and Abigail along with all the other coaches and staff for always looking out for me.

"Last but not least I wanna thank all my brothers on the team for always being there and wish them nothing but the best of luck as they shock the world. I am forever grateful for my time in Ann Arbor and look forward to the next chapter in my life.”

Paea arrived at Michigan in 2017 from Berrien Springs and did not play that fall. He started his career as an offensive lineman and played in two games in 2018. He moved to defensive line and played sparingly, including one appearance last season.

He is the third Michigan player this month to enter his name in the portal and all are defensive players. Linebacker William Mohan, a viper in the previous defense, and defensive back Hunter Reynolds are also in the portal. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh made significant staff changes in the offseason, including hiring new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

There have been 10 Michigan players who have entered their names in the transfer portal since the start of the year.

Although Paea would be immediately eligible to play elsewhere as a graduate transfer, the NCAA Division I Council is expected to approve a one-time transfer policy this week.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis