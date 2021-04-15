Isaiah Livers, Austin Davis won't return to Michigan for extra season

Michigan basketball will officially return just one super senior next season.

According to a program spokesperson, Isaiah Livers and Austin Davis won’t use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA and will move on to the next step of their careers.

Livers posted a goodbye to the program and fans on social media Thursday.

“thank you michigan,” Livers wrote on Twitter, with a yellow and blue heart.

Livers, a 6-foot-7 forward from Kalamazoo, appeared in 119 games with 69 starts over his four-year career and finished with 987 points. In 23 games last season, he averaged a career-high 13.1 points, six rebounds and two assists and shot 43.1% from 3-point range, earning All-Big Ten second team honors.

His senior season was cut short due to a stress fracture in his right foot and he missed Michigan’s final five games. Livers recently had surgery on his foot and is expected to be out for at least six months.

The injury, one of many Livers has endured during his time in Ann Arbor, will prevent him from participating in the NBA Combine and any pre-draft workouts. He’s projected as a second-round pick in some mock drafts and is working with agent Mark Bartelstein’s group on his next professional steps.

Davis, a 6-10 center from Onsted, appeared in 88 games with five starts and primarily served as a backup during his career. Last season, he averaged a career-best 5.4 points and 2.8 rebounds, shot 70.5% from the field and played a key role in freshman Hunter Dickinson’s acclimation to college.

Davis is on track to graduate with a master’s degree in movement science and in the process of finding an agent to explore overseas opportunities. If that doesn’t work out, he could potentially return to work with Michigan strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson.

In addition to Livers and Davis, fellow seniors Mike Smith and Chaundee Brown also passed on extra season. Eli Brooks accepted the additional year and is set to return in 2021-22 for his fifth season.

