Michigan signee Xavier Worthy, 4-star receiver, reopens recruitment

Xavier Worthy, the talented four-star receiver who signed as part of the 2021 freshman football class with Michigan in December, is reopening his recruitment citing “circumstances beyond” his control.

Worthy, a 6-1, 160-pounder from Fresno, California, announced Thursday on social media that he has submitted a release request from his National Letter of Intent that he signed during the early signing period. He had planned to enroll at Michigan in January, but announced earlier this year that was not happening.

“Since graduating HS, I looked forward to starting my college career at the University of Michigan, however; due to circumstances beyond my control, things did not go as planned — and I have submitted a NLI release request,” Worthy wrote.

Worthy did not detail the circumstances he alluded to in his message, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He remains listed in the Michigan directory, which suggests he had been admitted to the university. Worthy thanked the Michigan staff and fans.

“At this time I’m reopening my recruiting, in search of a new home to begin my college football career,” he wrote.

This is a major blow for Michigan, whose offense directed by Josh Gattis is designed around speed.

"Any time you lose a player who runs 10.55 in the 100-meter dash, that's a loss," said Allen Trieu, who covers Midwest recruiting for 247Sports and is a Detroit News contributor. "He was lightning in a bottle. Now saying that, Michigan signed three receivers a year ago with track speed and the early returns on Andrel Anthony and Cristian Dixon are good. So I think the silver lining is, while Worthy is undoubtedly a talent, this was not a position where the cupboard was bare by any stretch."

Earlier this month, Gattis discussed the speed in his receiver room, particularly with the additions of freshmen Anthony and Dixon. He suggested some doubt regarding the addition of Worthy.

“And hopefully this summer we’ll end up getting in Xavier Worthy," Gattis said on a podcast, so so we’ve got speed,” Gattis said. "We’ve got a very fast room. They’re athletic, they can run, they can move with the ball in their hands, but now it’s about adding the details of route savviness to be able to create the separation to be open.”

