Michigan gymnastics wins first NCAA national championship in program history

The Detroit News

Michigan beat out a field of three other finalists on Saturday in Forth Worth, Texas, to claim the program's first ever national championship in gymnastics.

The Wolverines finished with a score of 198.2500 to finish over Oklahoma (198.1625), Utah (197.9875) and Florida (197.1375) in the final round.

Michigan gymnasts Sierra Brooks, Natalie Wojcik and Abby Heiskell went home as the all-around first-, second- and third-place finishers, respetively. Gabby Wilson added another top-10 finish to the mix.

The first rotation gave Michigan an early lead that it'd never relinquish, getting strong performances from Wojcik and Wilson in the floor exercise, with Nicoletta Kuolos, Heiskell and Brooks adding top-nine scores in the event.

Heiskell and Brooks finished tied for second in the vault to help the Wolverines build a .138 lead on second-place Oklahoma through two rotations. Brooks Abby Brenner came through for the Wolverines on the parallel bars in rotation three, with Heiskell finishing right behind her teammates as Michigan marginally extended its lead heading into the final rotation.

Michigan again got big-time performances in rotation four from Wojcik, who tied for first in the balance beam with Utah's Maile Okeefe, Brooks (third) and Heiskell (tied-seventh).