Former Michigan QB Joe Milton reportedly headed to Tennessee

Former Michigan quarterback Joe Milton, who entered his name in the transfer portal in February, reportedly has transferred to Tennessee according to multiple reports Monday.

Milton has not yet announced his transfer destination.

He did post a tweet early Monday morning: “He might not come when you want him to .. but he is always on time.“

Milton is expected to graduate from Michigan this spring.

The 6-foot-5, 243-pounder started five of the Wolverines’ six games last fall. Cade McNamara started the sixth game before Michigan’s final three games were canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Milton threw for 1,077 yards and four touchdowns and also had four interceptions.

Michigan completed spring practice April 10 with McNamara competing with Dan Villari and J.J. McCarthy. Graduate transfer quarterback Alan Bowman from Texas Tech is transferring to Michigan and will compete in preseason camp.