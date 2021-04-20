Tyler Morris, a top-10 receiver in 2022 class, commits to Michigan

The Detroit News

Michigan has added a second receiver to its 2022 class with a commitment from four-star recruit Tyler Morris.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Morris announced his decision Tuesday. Morris, from Bolingbrook, Illinois, overlapped two seasons at Nazareth Academy with Michigan freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Morris is ranked No. 10 nationally at receiver and is the No. 80 overall prospect in the 247Sports composite. He is the seventh commit in Michigan's 2022 class and joins receiver Tay’shawn Trent, a four-star receiver from Eastpointe. Trent is 6-4 and 210 pounds.

Morris had strong interest from Notre Dame and Penn State, among others. His commitment comes within a week after speedy receiver Xavier Worthy announced he has asked out of his 2021 national letter of intent.