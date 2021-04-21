UM's Naz Hillmon a finalist for 2021 USA Basketball Women's AmeriCup Team

The Detroit News

Michigan junior Naz Hillmon is among 13 finalists for the 2021 USA Basketball Women’s AmeriCup Team after four days of trials that featured 20 players.

The finalists, announced Wednesday night. will return for training camp that begins June 1. The 12-member roster will be named prior to the team’s departure for the 2021 FIBA AmeriCup June 11-19 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The top four finishing teams at the AmeriCup will advance to compete in one of four 2022 FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournaments.

Hillmon, the Big Ten’s Player of the Year, helped lead Michigan to its first NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 last month.