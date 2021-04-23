Courtney Morgan joins Michigan as director of player personnel

Courtney Morgan has officially joined Michigan’s recruiting staff as director of player personnel.

The hire was announced Friday in a release.

"His impressive track record will help our program tremendously, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said in a statement. “I'm looking forward to his fresh perspective and new insights from a recruiting and player development standpoint.”

Morgan played offensive line for Michigan (1999-2003) and made 11 starts.

"I look forward to showing our student-athletes what Michigan Football can do for their lives on the field and beyond their playing years,” Morgan said in the release.

He most recently held the same role at Fresno State in 2020 and at San Jose State University the year before.

Morgan is from Los Angeles and was director of player development at UCLA during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

Matt Dudek, who previously was in this role at Michigan, has moved on to Mississippi State.

