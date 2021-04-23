Offensive lineman Willie Allen transferring from Michigan

Michigan offensive lineman Willie Allen, a graduate transfer from Louisiana Tech, is moving on.

Allen entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday nearly two weeks after Michigan’s spring practice concluded. Allen enrolled at Michigan in January.

During spring practice, Allen was playing behind Andrew Stueber at right tackle. Stueber started last season at right guard before taking over at right tackle when Jalen Mayfield was injured.

Allen is the fourth Michigan player to enter his name in the portal this month.

