Michigan among finalists for Coastal Carolina transfer guard DeVante' Jones

The Wolverines are in the hunt for one of the most productive mid-major players in the country.

Coastal Carolina transfer guard DeVante’ Jones has narrowed his list down to Michigan, Memphis, Texas and Texas Tech and will announce his decision on Saturday, according to ESPN and 247Sports.

“I made my choice based on where I can fit the system,” Jones told 247Sports. “I watched film on all the teams and there is a particular team that stood out for my style of play and I can't unsee it. I feel like the only way it wouldn't work if it was my fault. I couldn't blame anyone, it would be my fault.

“Plus the fan base stood out. Coastal had a major fan base and it doubled them and they were amazing. Just the collective effort from the coaches, the fan base and just the whole university.”

Jones (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year this past season after averaging 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals and shooting 36.8% from 3-point range as a redshirt junior. For his career, he’s averaged 17 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and two steals at Coastal Carolina.

Jones said he spoke with outgoing starting guard Mike Smith, who spent one season with the Wolverines after four years at Columbia.

“He said great things,” Jones told 247Sports. “He was in the same situation as me coming in from a smaller school and he made a big impact.”

Jones also had a Zoom meeting with the entire Michigan coaching staff on Monday.

“They showed me how I can help and how I can contribute right away,” Jones told 247Sports. “I liked seeing the film and picking Juwan Howard's brain and him picking my brain. I feel like that would be a great fit if I chose that school.

“Watching the history behind Michigan and the legacy is crazy. It's unbelievable at times thinking about how Juwan Howard wants me to be a part of his team. Coming from where I come from I never thought a guy like Juwan Howard would want me at his school running his team. He told me he wants me to come in and run his team. He said how they have one of the best recruiting classes and he wants me to come in and help the freshman guys and be a leader right away.”

Jones, a graduate transfer who has two years of eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal earlier this month. He also entered his name in the NBA Draft and is still testing the pre-draft process.

“I feel like if a school really needs me or wants me in the program, they'll understand that my first goal is to go to the league,” Jones told 247Sports last week. “I just want to do all the workouts that I can and get all the feedback that I can so if I do come back to school I know what I need to work on as a player to make my future be more of a realistic thing, rather than just a dream.”

