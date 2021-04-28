Michigan football to pay New Mexico $1.8M, Central Michigan $1.5M for 2025 games

Michigan will pay a combined $3.3 million for nonconference home games against Central Michigan and New Mexico, recently announced additions for the 2025 football schedule.

The Wolverines will open the 2025 season against New Mexico on Aug. 30 at Michigan Stadium and will face Central Michigan on Sept. 13. The school announced the games earlier this month.

According to contracts obtained Wednesday by The Detroit News through a Freedom of Information request, Michigan will pay New Mexico $1.8 million — the payments will be made over three installments — and, as previously reported by The News, Michigan will pay Central Michigan $1.5 million.

Both contracts were signed March 29 by Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel.

Michigan’s first payment of $300,000 to New Mexico is due March 31, 2022, and the second installment of $500,000 is due two years later. The school must pay the remaining balance, $1 million, no later than March 31, 2026.

In between those two home games, Michigan travels to Oklahoma on Sept. 6. Michigan and New Mexico have never met. The Wolverines will face the Chippewas, coached by former Michigan assistant and Florida head coach Jim McElwain, for the fifth time in program history. Michigan is 4-0 against Central Michigan.

Here is Michigan’s 2025 nonconference football schedule:

► Aug. 30: New Mexico

► Sept. 6: at Oklahoma

► Sept. 13: Central Michigan

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis