Michigan OT Jalen Mayfield selected in third round by Falcons

Jalen Mayfield, who played right tackle for Michigan, was the second Wolverine taken in the NFL Draft when he was selected in the third round with the 68th overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons.

Mayfield (6-foot-5, 326 pounds) started all 13 games in 2019 at right tackle. He initially opted out before last season but then decided to return to the Wolverines. He played two games before suffering a high ankle sprain that sidelined him the rest of the season.

With 15 starts on his resume, he offered a small sample size of game experience for NFL scouts, but earlier this year he had been considered a fringe first-round pick. More recently, he was appearing as a second- or third-round pick in several mock drafts.

Four offensive tackles were selected in the first round, including Oregon’s Penei Sewell, picked by the Lions. There were six tackles taken in the second round on Friday.

Former Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye was a first-round selection Thursday night, going to Indianapolis with the No. 21 overall pick and extending Michigan’s streak to three-straight drafts with a first-round pick.

There are 11 draft-eligible Wolverines available this year, and based on numerous mock drafts, eight are expected to be selected. Receiver Nico Collins has been projected as a potential Day 2 pick. Rounds four through seven of the NFL Draft are Saturday.

During a lighter moment late in the second round, former Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary announced the Packers' pick.

"Josh Myers, center, Ohio State, Go Blue, though," he said as he gave a thumbs up and grinned.

Also drafted in the third round by Washington was former Wolverine Ben St-Juste, who played his final two seasons at Minnesota. Michigan had said St-Juste had medically retired from football, but he said that was never the case.

A pre-draft camera shot showed Mayfield, a Grand Rapids native, apparently at his high school, Grand Rapids Catholic Central, to watch the Day 2 selections. Before the pro day at Michigan last month, Mayfield said he sees himself fitting in at tackle in the NFL.

“I feel I’m really athletic,” he said. “I’m able to move laterally and get a lot of blocks done that are asked of me.”

Mayfield popped up in some earlier mock drafts as a fringe first-round pick but more recently was projected in the second round.

“No matter where I’m drafted, it’s going to be an honor for me,” Mayfield said last month.

Collins could also be selected Friday night, which would leave several Michigan players available for the final day of the draft. They are Chris Evans, Nick Eubanks, Ben Mason, Cam McGrone, Ambry Thomas, Carlo Kemp, Camaron Cheeseman and Quinn Nordin.

