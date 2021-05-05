Undrafted Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin signs with Patriots

Former Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin has signed with the New England Patriots, he announced Wednesday on social media.

Michigan had 11 draft-eligible players and eight were selected in the NFL Draft last week. Defensive end Kwity Paye was the Wolverines only first-round selection when the Indianapolis Colts picked him last Thursday.

The three players who were not drafted — defensive lineman Carlo Kemp, tight end Nick Eubanks and, now, Nordin, have signed free-agent contracts.

Nordin joins veteran kickers Nick Folk and Roberto Aguayo on the Patriots roster

During his Michigan career, Nordin was 42-of-58 on field goals and 119-of-124 on extra points. He had a 57-yard field goal against Alabama in the 2019 Citrus Bowl.

Former Michigan linebacker Cam McGrone was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round. The Patriots also have former Wolverines Chase Winovich, Mike Onwenu and Josh Uche.

