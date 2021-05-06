Walk-on Michigan quarterback Warren Hefley enters transfer portal

Warren Hefley, a Michigan junior walk-on quarterback, has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Hefley, from Bryant, Ark., was named scout team offensive player of the week for his role preparing the defense to face Michigan State in 2019, his freshman season, and he earned that honor again last season for preparing the defense to face Rutgers.

His name appeared in the portal on Thursday.

An Academic All-Big Ten honoree in 2020, Hefley attended Bryant High School, where he helped lead his team to a state championship.