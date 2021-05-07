Michigan co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist hired as head coach at Buffalo

Michigan co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist, hired in January, is now the head coach at Buffalo.

Buffalo made the hire official on Friday. Linguist, 37, replaces Lance Leipold, who left Buffalo last week to become head coach at Kansas. Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak also was reportedly a finalist for the job.

This is the first head coaching job for Linguist, who played at Baylor and was on the Buffalo staff in 2012 and 2013.

He spent the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys coaching defensive backs, before joining Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan earlier this year. He was the Wolverines’ co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach.

According to Linguist’s two-year contract at Michigan, he was not obligated to pay a buyout if he left for a coordinator’s position or head coaching job outside of the Big Ten East division.