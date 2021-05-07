Reports: UM co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist a top candidate for Buffalo job

Michigan co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist, hired in January, reportedly is the front-runner to become Buffalo head coach.

Lance Leipold left Buffalo last week to take over at Kansas.

A sourced report Friday by FootballScoop indicates Linguist apparently is at the top of the list, but Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak also is being considered. The Buffalo News also reported Linguist and Harasymiak are the two finalists for the job.

Linguist, who played at Baylor, was on the Buffalo staff in 2012 and 2013. He spent the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys coaching defensive backs before joining Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan earlier this year. He currently is co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach.

According to Linguist’s two-year contract at Michigan, he is not obligated to pay a buyout if he leaves for a coordinator’s position or head coaching job outside of the Big Ten East Division.

