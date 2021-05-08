Michigan's Cameron Weston throws complete-game one-hitter to beat MSU, 3-1

The Detroit News

Michigan starter Cameron Weston threw a complete-game one-hitter in East Lansing on Saturday, as the Wolverines took down rival Michigan State, 3-1.

Weston (5-2, 2.93 ERA) struck out nine gave, up no walks and faced 29 batters. He needed just 105 pitches to earn the win.

Michigan's Tito Flores had two hits, including a home run (five), Benjamin Sems added another solo homer (five), and Ted Burton added an RBI for Michigan (23-11, 23-11 Big Ten).

Michigan's three runs came on six hits. Sems homered to lead off the second before Griffin Mazur singled, took second and third on wild pitches, and then scored on an RBI single from Burton go up 2-0.

Jack Frank had the lone hit for MSU (12-22, 12-22) and Casey Mayes drove in the Spartans' only run. Mayes hit a sac fly that brought Frank in from third to make it 2-1 in the second, thanks to a wild pitch that allowed Frank to advance after a double.

The win was Michigan's third in a row, as the Wolverines defeated the Spartans 5-1 on Friday night and routed Illinois, 19-4, on Sunday.