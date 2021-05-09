Michigan women's sports on march in postseason

It has been three weeks since the Michigan gymnastics team won the NCAA national championship, and now the Wolverines are one win from the field hockey national title.

Michigan (15-2) faces t wo-time defending national champion North Carolina (18-1) on the Tar Heel’s home field, Karen Shelton Stadium, Sunday at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

The Wolverines, national champions in 2001, advanced to the title game for the third time since winning that championship with a 2-1 victory against Louisville on Friday. That win sparked a big weekend for women’s teams at Michigan.

Michigan’s 19th-ranked softball team swept a doubleheader against Minnesota on Saturday to clinch its third straight outright Big Ten title. The Wolverines (32-5) have won 11 straight and play the final game of the series against the Gophers on Sunday.

Michigan has won 22 of the last 29 Big Ten championships and 12 of the last 13 and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. There is no Big Ten tournament this year.

There is one final regular-season series next weekend against Rutgers at Alumni Field and then the Wolverines will await the unveiling of the 64-team NCAA Tournament during the Selection Show on May 16 (ESPN2, 9 p.m.)

Meanwhile, the Michigan women’s tennis team trailed 3-1 at LSU on Saturday, but came back to win, 4-3, and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. The Wolverines prevailed in three sets in each of the final three matches to secure the match victory. The Wolverines next play May 16 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.

Michigan women’s golf team will play this week in the NCAA Regional in Columbus, Ohio, its second straight trip to the regionals. The Wolverines are a No. 7 seed in the 18-team field and need a top-six finish to advance to the NCAA finals in Scottsdale, Arizona.

