Michigan adds Kentucky's Steve Clinkscale to football staff

Steve Clinkscale has joined Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff, filling a late need when Maurice Linguist was named Buffalo head coach on Monday.

Clinkscale, who has been Kentucky’s defensive backs coach since 2016, accepted the Michigan job on Tuesday. Linguist, who became Michigan’s co-defensive corner/defensive backs coach in January, emerged as the front-runner at Buffalo late last week. The news of Michigan's latest hire was first reported by TheMichiganInsider and TheWolverine.com, and independently confirmed by The Detroit News.

The length and details of his contract were not yet available.

The 43-year-old Clinkscale had signed a one-year extension with Kentucky for the upcoming season and was making $500,000 as defensive pass-game coordinator — a new role for him this season — and defensive backs coach. After coaching the Cincinnati secondary for three seasons, including taking over as defensive coordinator in 2015, Clinkscale joined Mark Stoops UK staff in 2016.

Kentucky’s pass defense ranked in the top four in the Southeastern Conference the last three years, including leading the SEC in 2019 and 2020. The Wildcats ranked third nationally in total interceptions with 16 last season.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis