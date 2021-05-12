Michigan football makes hiring of Steve Clinkscale official

Steve Clinkscale was officially announced as Michigan’s defensive pass-game coordinator and defensive backs coach on Wednesday.

Clinkscale replaces Maurice Linguist, who was named the head coach at Buffalo last Friday. Linguist was hired to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff in January as co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach.

“(I) tried to hire him a few times, and I’m glad that it all came together where we could bring Steve to Michigan.” Harbaugh said in a statement. “He will be a great addition to our coaching staff.”

Clinkscale spent the past five seasons (2016-20) at Kentucky coaching the defensive backs during the entirety of his tenure and last season added the title of defensive pass-game coordinator. Of the Wildcats‘ 57 Interceptions the last five seasons, the defensive backs accounted for 43.

Kentucky was top four in the Southeastern Conference in pass defense for Clinkscale's final three seasons, leading the league in 2019 and 2020. The team also led the conference with 16 interceptions in 2020, which ranked third nationally.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis