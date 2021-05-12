UM women's golf team heads to NCAA Championships for fourth time

The Detroit News

The University of Michigan women's golf team qualified for the NCAA Championships on Wednesday with a tie for fifth-place finish at the Columbus Regional in Columbus, Ohio.

The Wolverines will be making their fourth NCAA Championships appearance. The championships are May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Georgia (865) won the regional followed by Duke (880), Arizona State (880), Kentucky (883) and UM and Kent State (885).

"Advancing always requires a full team effort, and this week was no exception," UM coach Jan Dowling said. "We had a tough stretch today, and once again the team dug deep when it mattered most. That's what great players do. We are thrilled and proud, and can't wait to get to Scottsdale."

Monet Chun started fast Wednesday, dropping birdies on four of her first six holes. But the rest of the Wolverines had two bogeys or more each on the front nine.

Ashley Kim paced a UM rally on the back, posting nine pars in a row. A pair of birdies from Ashley Lau were key. Two more birdies from Hailey Borja helped her close at even par. Mikaela Schulz made eight of her 15 final-round pars on the back side. That was enough to equal Kent State.

"Today was tough all around," Lau said. "For me, I just wasn't comfortable but definitely fought hard on the back nine. We all fought hard. I am so proud of this team. We played well this week, and the entire season, and I am so happy we are moving on to nationals. Hard work does pay off. We are looking forward to playing and competing for a national title at Grayhawk."

Chun finished in a three-way tie for second (70-70-75/215). Borja posted a 221 total (69-75-77) to tie for 17th. Lau tied for 24th (73-74-76/223).

"It's super exciting to be going to Scottsdale for nationals," Borja said. "We all fought hard throughout the whole regional, and today we knew that every shot was going to count. Especially after making the turn, we all knew it was time to fight hard. Now, it's time to work on a couple things back in Ann Arbor, and we will be fighting hard at nationals."