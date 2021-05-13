Michigan Senate approves per-child tax credit, ban on mask mandates for kids
Here are Michigan's Big Ten opponents for 2021-22 basketball season

James Hawkins
The Detroit News
Michigan’s path to repeat as Big Ten regular-season champs has been laid out.

The Big Ten released its conference matchups for the 2021-22 season on Thursday and for the fourth straight year, the league will have a 20-game conference schedule. Every team will play seven opponents twice and six opponents once. 

Michigan coach Juwan Howard and the Wolverines will look to repeat as Big Ten champions in 2021-22.

Michigan will host Maryland, Minnesota and Northwestern at Crisler Center and will have single-play road games at Indiana, Penn State and Wisconsin.

In addition to its protected rivalry with Michigan State, the Wolverines will have a home-and-away series with Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers.

The Big Ten will play two early conference games — one home and one away — in early December, with the rest of the slate beginning after the New Year.

Michigan went 14-3 in league play last season — three games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and edged out Illinois by win percentage to claim the Big Ten regular-season title, the program’s first since 2014. The Wolverines also reached the conference tournament semifinals and advanced to the Elite Eight under second-year coach Juwan Howard.

Matchup dates, game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

MICHIGAN’S 2021-22 BIG TEN OPPONENTS

► Home: Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern

► Away: Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin

► Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

