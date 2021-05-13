Here are Michigan's Big Ten opponents for 2021-22 basketball season

Michigan’s path to repeat as Big Ten regular-season champs has been laid out.

The Big Ten released its conference matchups for the 2021-22 season on Thursday and for the fourth straight year, the league will have a 20-game conference schedule. Every team will play seven opponents twice and six opponents once.

Michigan will host Maryland, Minnesota and Northwestern at Crisler Center and will have single-play road games at Indiana, Penn State and Wisconsin.

In addition to its protected rivalry with Michigan State, the Wolverines will have a home-and-away series with Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers.

The Big Ten will play two early conference games — one home and one away — in early December, with the rest of the slate beginning after the New Year.

Michigan went 14-3 in league play last season — three games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and edged out Illinois by win percentage to claim the Big Ten regular-season title, the program’s first since 2014. The Wolverines also reached the conference tournament semifinals and advanced to the Elite Eight under second-year coach Juwan Howard.

Matchup dates, game times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

MICHIGAN’S 2021-22 BIG TEN OPPONENTS

► Home: Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern

► Away: Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin

► Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

