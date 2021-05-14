WOLVERINES

Michigan-Ohio State football game set for noon kickoff on FOX

The Detroit News
View Comments

"The Game" between Michigan and Ohio State will be a FOX Sports national broadcast and will kick off at noon on Nov. 27 at Michigan Stadium, the network announced Friday. 

Last season's Michigan-Ohio State game was canceled because COVID-19.

This will be the first time since 2019 the teams will meet. The game at Ohio State last season was canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Michigan football program. That ended a streak of 103 consecutive meetings between the teams. 

The upcoming Michigan-Ohio State game will mark the 117th time they’ve played. The Buckeyes have won eight straight in the series. 

View Comments