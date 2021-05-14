Michigan-Ohio State football game set for noon kickoff on FOX

The Detroit News

"The Game" between Michigan and Ohio State will be a FOX Sports national broadcast and will kick off at noon on Nov. 27 at Michigan Stadium, the network announced Friday.

This will be the first time since 2019 the teams will meet. The game at Ohio State last season was canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Michigan football program. That ended a streak of 103 consecutive meetings between the teams.

The upcoming Michigan-Ohio State game will mark the 117th time they’ve played. The Buckeyes have won eight straight in the series.