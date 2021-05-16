Michigan softball won't host NCAA Regional, will head to Seattle

Michigan softball, securely in the NCAA Tournament a week ago after clinching the Big Ten championship, was not awarded an NCAA Regional and will travel West to play in the Seattle regional.

The 18th-ranked Wolverines (36-6) will face Seattle University (29-19) in the double-elimination round at 8 p.m. Friday on ESPN2, it was revealed during the Selection Show Sunday night. Seattle won the Western Athletic Conference championship last Saturday, its second straight conference title.

Washington, the host and No. 16 seed, is 41-11 and will face Portland State. The winner of the regional will advance to the Super Regionals. The College World Series begins June 3 in Oklahoma City.

Michigan went 15-1 its final 16 games, including a four-game series against Rutgers over the weekend. The Wolverines outscored Rutgers, 24-0, during a doubleheader this past Saturday. Meghan Beaubien pitched a no-hitter in the second game, the sixth of her career and second this season. Beaubien, a leftie, and right-hander Alex Storako are two of the best pitchers in the country. Storako has a 0.88 ERA and 252 strikeouts, while Beaubien has a 1.14 ERA with 186 strikeouts.

Lexie Blair leads the Wolverines with a .411 batting average and Lou Allan and Taylor Bump lead the team with 10 home runs apiece.

Michigan coach Carol Hutchins, in her 37th season, has led the Wolverines to the NCAA Tournament 28 times. The Wolverines won the 2005 national title and were runners-up in 2015.

Hutchins said last week that she thought the Wolverines could be a regional host.

“A number of people, myself included, believe that we can be a top-16 seed,” she said. “We just need to do our part. We don't control whether they seed us, and we don't control whether they select us to host.”

