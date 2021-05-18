Michigan football adds to its recruiting staff

Michigan football’s recruiting staff, which last month hired Courtney Morgan as director of player personnel, has added Christina DeRuyter as director of on-campus recruiting and operations.

DeRuyter most recently worked at Vanderbilt University and before that at Texas Tech during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Michigan made the hire official on Tuesday. Also, Aashon Larkins, who had been a defensive analyst, is now director of recruiting, and Jerret McElwain is director of scouting.

DeRuyter, whose father, Tim, is defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Oregon, oversaw on-campus recruiting for Texas Tech, including planning travel, accommodations, meals, meetings, tours and activities for every prospective recruit. She graduated cum laude from Texas A&M in 2017 with a degree in sports management and minor in business administration and communication.

