Michigan-Washington football game slated for prime-time slot

Michigan's game against Washington will be a prime-time matchup this season.

The game at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 11 will be broadcast nationally by ABC at 7:30 p.m. This will be the 13th all-time meeting between the Wolverines and Huskies and the fifth played at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan was scheduled to play at Washington last season but that game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big Ten and Pac-12 played conference-only schedules.

Michigan leads the series with Washington, 7-5, including a 3-1 record in Ann Arbor.

Kickoff times for most of Michigan's schedule have not been released. Last week, FOX Sports announced the Michigan-Ohio State game on Nov. 27 at Michigan Stadium will be broadcast at noon.

