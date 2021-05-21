Former Oregon State DT Jordan Whittley announces transfer to Michigan

Michigan has landed some much-needed beef and depth at defensive tackle with the commitment of Jordan Whittley, a graduate transfer from Oregon State.

Whittley, who made it official on Friday with a post on Twitter, is a 6-foot-1, 358-pound defensive tackle. He has one year of eligibility remaining, possibly two if he opts for the adjusted year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Whittley entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month.

He did not play last season for the Beavers after announcing in the summer he had a heart tumor but was cleared to participate in spring practice this year. He did not, however, participate in spring practice.

Whittley, who played running back in high school, signed with Oregon State in 2019 after two years at Laney College, a junior college in California. In 2019, he had 14 tackles, including 3½ for loss, in 14 games, with one start.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis