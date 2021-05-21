Michigan softball's Meghan Beaubien pitches no-hitter in NCAA Tournament opener
The strength of Michigan’s softball team this season has been its pitching, and that was the case yet again in the Wolverines’ NCAA Tournament opener as left-hander Meghan Beaubien threw a no-hitter.
Beaubien was dominant against Seattle University, striking out 12 to help lead Michigan to a 2-0 victory Friday night at Husky Softball Stadium in Seattle. Michigan will play its second tournament game in the double-elimination Regional on Saturday at 6 p.m. (Detroit time) and will face the winner of Friday night’s late game between No. 1 seed Washington and Portland State.
Lexie Blair, the Big Ten’s Player of the Year, scored from third on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third inning to give Michigan a 1-0 lead. Taylor Bump added to the lead when she homered in the sixth. She leads the team with 11 this season. Michigan (37-6) had six hits.
Michigan entered the NCAA Tournament leading the nation with a 1.10 ERA.