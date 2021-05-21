Michigan women's golf reaches NCAA finals

The Michigan women's golf team posted a 304 total in the opening round of the NCAA Finals on Friday and is 17th after the first 18 holes at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Wolverines are ranked No. 24 and making the program's fourth trip to the NCAA Finals.

Junior Ashley Lau and sophomore Hailey Borja each shot 75 to lead Michigan, which is two shots back of the 15th spot. After 54-holes, the top 15 teams advance to a final round on Monday and then the top eight teams after 72 holes move on to match play to play for the national title.

"Today felt like we played two different courses this morning," Michigan coach Jan Dowling said in a release. "For our first several holes, the greens held nicely and the wind was moderate. Then the winds picked up pretty fast, which we expected, but the greens got firmer and fast -- very, very quickly. However, as we have done all season, we stayed patient and poised. That was great to see."

Big Ten Freshman of the Year Monet Chun shot 76, while senior Ashley Kim and sophomore Mikaela Schulz each shot 78. Michigan will play with U-M will play with Arizona and UCLA Saturday at 3:36 p.m. EDT for the second round.