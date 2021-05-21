New UM assistant Steve Clinkscale can earn raise, promotion based on defense's performance

Michigan football assistant Steve Clinkscale has signed a three-year deal with a unique opportunity to not only boost his salary but earn a co-defensive coordinator title. Also, Courtney Morgan signed a contract that takes him to 2023 as Michigan’s director of player personnel.

Clinkscale, hired earlier this month as defensive pass-game coordinator and defensive backs coach from Kentucky, will make $600,000 a year, according to his contract obtained by The Detroit News through an open records request.

If the defense finishes in the top 25 nationally in fewest passing yards this regular season, his salary each of the next two years will increase to $700,000 and he will be promoted to co-defensive coordinator. If the defense does not achieve that goal this season but does so in 2022, he will receive that salary bump and title.

Morgan, a former Michigan player, signed a deal that began April 20 and goes to Jan. 31, 2023, and will make $150,000 annually, according to his contract. If he leaves Michigan before the end of the 2022 season, he will owe 25% of his base salary. If he leaves for another Big Ten team, he will owe 50%.

According to Clinkscale’s contract, if he leaves Michigan before the final game of 2022, he will owe $600,000 as a buyout, and if he leaves after 2022 and prior to the final game in the final year of his contract, he will owe Michigan $150,000. If he leaves for a team in the Big Ten, he will owe $300,000.

Clinkscale, who signed the contract on May 12, replaces Maurice Linguist, who left Michigan to become Buffalo head coach. Linguist was hired by Michigan in January.

