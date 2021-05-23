Michigan softball headed to series-deciding Game 3 after 2-0 loss to Washington

Michigan softball’s advantage in the NCAA Regional was short-lived and now it comes to this – a deciding game against Washington, with the winner advancing to the Super Regionals.

The Wolverines entered Sunday night’s game against Washington, the Seattle Region host at Husky Softball Stadium, having won their first two games, including a win against Washington on Saturday in the double-elimination regional.

The Huskies, the No. 16 overall tournament seed, emerged from the elimination bracket, beating Seattle late Saturday, to play for a chance to face the Wolverines again.

Washington took the lead in the first inning on a solo home run off Meghan Beaubien and never looked back, getting their must-win, 2-0.

Beaubien, who had a no-hitter in Michigan’s first regional game against Seattle University, gave up five hits and had three strikeouts.

Michigan and Washington will play again Sunday night for a berth in the Super Regionals at Oklahoma, the tournament's No. 1 overall seed. The Wolverines’ last Super Regional appearance was in 2016, also the last year they advanced to the College World Series.

Michigan’s Alex Storako, who had 13 strikeouts Saturday in the win over Washington, will pitch the second game.

Huskies senior Morganne Flores hit a two-out solo home run to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Michigan lead-off hitter Lexie Blair singled in the bottom of the inning and reached second on a stolen base, but the Wolverines remained scoreless.

The Huskies built a 2-0 lead in the second inning when Sarah Willis, who reached first on an error, scored on a double by Jadelyn Allchin. There was some controversy on the play, however, as Michigan catcher Hannah Carson was called for obstruction at the plate, which drew UM coach Carol Hutchins from the dugout for a heated conversation with the plate umpire.

Later, during an in-game interview with ESPN2, Hutchins said that all the softball coaches want to “get rid of the stupid rule” and added “they would never call that in baseball.”

Michigan threatened in the bottom of the sixth inning when Lexie Blair singled and then advanced when Keke Tholl was walked. But Washington pitcher Gabbie Plain, the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year, worked out of the inning. Plain finished with eight strikeouts.