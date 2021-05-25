University of Michigan athletics moving to mobile ticketing starting this fall

The Detroit News

Printed tickets will be a thing of the past for most University of Michigan sporting events.

The Michigan athletic department announced Tuesday it will be going digital and will transition to mobile ticketing, beginning with the 2021 fall season.

The mobile tickets will apply to all sports expect for football, where returning season-ticket holders will still have the option to have tickets printed.

Purchased tickets will be distributed through contactless mobile delivery and will be accessible through digital wallets on smartphone devices. Print-at-home tickets will be discontinued.

“Mobile ticketing platforms provide a number of advantages to traditional printed tickets, including contactless transactions, faster delivery of tickets, flexibility for ticket holders, improved safety and reduction of counterfeit scenarios, and efficiency at our venues,” the athletic department said in the release.

According to the athletic department, a new Michigan athletics mobile app will be released this summer that will provide fans an easy way to access tickets. The app will be free and will be available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

With the recent changes to the state’s COVID guidelines, Michigan athletic events can return to full capacity, starting with fall competition.