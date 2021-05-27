Kickoff times, networks for several Michigan games, including opener, released

Michigan will open the football season with a noon kickoff on Sept 4 against Western Michigan. The game will be televised from Michigan Stadium on ESPN.

The Big Ten and its television partners announced several schedule updates on Thursday.

After the Wolverines play Washington in prime time on Sept. 11 at Michigan Stadium, previously announced as a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC, they will play Northern Illinois at home beginning at noon Sept. 18. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan opens the Big Ten season against Rutgers at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Michigan Stadium, but does not yet have a network designation. The Michigan-Ohio State game, previously announced, is set for noon on FOX on Nov. 27.

Game times for five of the Wolverines' seven home games are now set.

The Northwestern game on Oct. 23, and Indiana on Nov. 6 are the only home games that have not been assigned a kickoff or network designation.

Following are the announced game times and television networks:

► Sept. 4: vs. Western Michigan, noon (ESPN)

► Sept. 11: vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m. (ABC)

► Sept. 18: vs. Northern Illinois, noon (BTN)

► Sept. 25: vs. Rutgers, 3:30 p.m. (TV TBD)

► Nov. 27: vs. Ohio State, noon (FOX)

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis