Michigan, Central Michigan baseball teams earn NCAA Tournament bids

The Michigan and Central Michigan baseball teams will play in the Notre Dame Regional in the 64-team NCAA Tournament that begins this weekend.

Michigan (27-17) will face UConn (33-18) on Friday at 7 p.m. It will steam live on ESPN3. Central Michigan (40-16), which earned an automatic bid after clinching the Mid-American Conference title, will face No. 10 overall seed Notre Dame (30-11) at 1 p.m. It is double-elimination and 16 teams will advance to the Super Regionals.

The tournament field was announced Monday.

The Wolverines, which played a Big Ten-only schedule, are 88th in RPI and were among the last four in the tournament. The last time the NCAA Tournament was held, Michigan was the national runner-up to Vanderbilt in 2019. Several analysts believed Notre Dame would be a top-eight seed after winning the Atlantic Coast Conference with a lead of 4½ games.

Nebraska, the Big Ten champion, will play in the Arkansas Regional — the Razorbacks are the No. 1 overall seed, and Maryland, which finished second in the conference, is in the East Carolina Regional.

Central Michigan has won the last two MAC championships and is playing in its second straight NCAA Tournament. The Chippewas beat Toledo, 5-4, in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday to clinch the title and followed that with a 10-1 win. They were 31-9 in the MAC and won their final eight games. In late March, CMU was 8-8 overall and 0-2 in the conference.

This is the fourth NCAA Tournament bid for Michigan under coach Erik Bakich, who is in his ninth season with the Wolverines. The Wolverines are led by sophomore second baseman Ted Burton and junior pitcher Steven Hajjar, both named All Big Ten first team last week. Burton finished the regular season ranked second in the conference in slugging percentage (.673) and third in batting average (.355). Hajjar, a left-hander, has a 2.85 ERA, fifth in the Big Ten, and has 101 strikeouts in 72.5 innings.

