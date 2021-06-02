Michigan linebacker, West Bloomfield product Cornell Wheeler enters transfer portal

Michigan linebacker Cornell Wheeler, a freshman in 2020, entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday.

Wheeler, who played at West Bloomfield, was a three-star recruit according to 247Sports composite. He was a Detroit News All-North selection his junior and senior seasons. He did not play last season at Michigan.

He is the 15th Michigan player to enter the portal this year. That list includes eight graduate transfers.

