All-America wrestler Adam Coon, who never played football at UM, signs with Titans

Adam Coon never played football at Michigan, but he's going to the NFL.

Try wrestling with that little factoid.

Coon, a three-time All-America wrestler for the Wolverines, has signed a contract with the Tennessee Titans to play on the offensive line, the team announced Friday.

Coon, 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, is likely to play guard, according to a story on the team's website. He last played competitive football at Fowlerville High School, where he was all-state at linebacker as a senior, and played offensive line as a junior and sophomore. He wrestled at Michigan from 2013-18.

Coon, 26, had hoped to wrestle in the Tokyo Olympics this summer, but fell short at the qualifier in Bulgaria last month.

At Michigan, he was All-America in 2015, 2016 and 2018 (he was injured in 2017), and an NCAA finalist in 2015 and 2018. He was 116-15 at Michigan, his win total ranking 22nd in program history. His .885 winning percentage ranks sixth.

In high school, he was Michigan's Mr. Wrestler in 2013, a four-time state champion (twice at 215 pounds, twice at 285) and was 212-3 for his prep career. He went undefeated his final three years.

