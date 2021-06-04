Michigan baseball loses in NCAA Tournament opener, faces elimination with next loss

Michigan was one of the final four in the 64-team NCAA baseball tournament, and now the Wolverines are up against it in the double-elimination Regional.

The Wolverines lost 6-1 to UConn in their first NCAA Tournament game on Friday night in South Bend, Ind., and need to win Saturday to stay in the tournament. Michigan mustered two hits and stranded nine runners against the Huskies. UConn has won 30 of its last 37 games, while Michigan has lost four of its last five.

Michigan (27-18) will face MAC champion Central Michigan (40-17) Saturday at noon in the loser’s bracket, while Notre Dame, the regional host that routed Central Michigan, 10-0, in the early game on Friday, will face UConn at 6 p.m. The Irish are 31-11. The Michigan-CMU winner will advance to play Sunday at noon.

UConn took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning when Erik Stock’s RBI single scored Kyler Fedko with two out. But Michigan tied the game in the top of the fourth when Ted Burton, a first-team All-Big Ten selection, homered to left field. Burton, who entered the NCAA Tournament leading the team with a .355 batting average, now has seven home runs this season.

Michigan seemed to be getting things going in the sixth when Tito Flores was hit by a pitch, and after a fly out, Burton walked. Flores was thrown out attempting to steal third, but then Griffin Mazur walked. Michigan, though, couldn’t get any runs and stranded two.

The Huskies took the lead in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs. Reggie Crawford singled to right and scored Stock for the 4-1 lead. Chris Brown hit a two-run single that scored Chris Fedko and Crawford.

Michigan left-hander Steve Hajjar, an All-Big Ten first-team selection, pitched six innings and gave up eight hits and four runs. He had nine strikeouts, before Will Proctor took over in the bottom of the seventh. Proctor gave up two runs on three hits in a brief appearance as the Huskies expanded their lead to 6-1 on Stock’s two-run double. Isaiah Paige relieved Proctor, then, after UConn hit into a double play, Jack White came in to pitch for Michigan.

UConn starting pitcher Austin Peterson worked 5.2 innings and gave up the two hits and one run.

There was a late-game highlight for Michigan when centerfielder Christian Bullock laid out for a stunning catch for the second out in the bottom of the eighth.

In the top of the ninth, with one out, UConn pitcher Garrett Coe walked Jimmy Obertop and Bullock before being relieved by Caleb Wurster. Wurster struck out Riley Bertram and Clark Elliott to seal the win.

This is the fourth NCAA Tournament appearance for Michigan under Erik Bakich, who is in his ninth season with the Wolverines. The last time the tournament was held – it was canceled last season because of the COVID pandemic – Michigan was runner-up to national champion Vanderbilt.