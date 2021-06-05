Central Michigan eliminates Michigan, stays alive in NCAA baseball

Central Michigan found a way to rebound, Michigan didn’t.

The Chippewas remain alive in the NCAA baseball tournament after an 8-2 victory over Michigan at Frank Eck Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday afternoon in an elimination game. CMU, winner of the last two MAC championships, will play the loser of the Notre Dame-UConn game at noon Sunday. The Chippewas fell 10-0 in the tournament opener to Notre Dame on Friday and are now 41-17.

Michigan, the national runner-up in 2019, the last time the NCAA Tournament was held, finishes the season 27-17. The Wolverines lost 6-1 to UConn in their first game of the regional and lost five of their last six to end the season. Cam Weston started and went 4 2/3 innings, giving up eight hits and three runs. They used five pitchers against CMU.

Jordan Patty pitched well for the Chippewas, going 7 2/3 innings, giving up eight hits and one run while striking out six. He got help offensively from two home runs and two runs scored off miscues by two Michigan pitchers.

Michigan started fast, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a home run by Tito Flores, his seventh of the year. But Central Michigan tied it when Zach Gilles, who reached on a walk, scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first.

The Chippewas took a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning when Garrett Navarra homered off starting pitcher Cam Weston. Zach Heeke, who had reached on a single, scored. Weston was replaced by Logan Wood in the fifth after throwing 4 2/3 innings, giving up eight hits and three runs. He struck out two. Wood took over with two out and runners on first and third.

BOX SCORE: Central Michigan 8, Michigan 2

Things got worse for the Wolverines, as CMU matched its fourth-inning production with another two runs, off pitching miscues by different pitchers. A balk was called on Wood, and Griffin Lockwood-Powell scored. After consecutive walks to load the bases, Joe Pace entered the game in relief. Pace, on a 2-2 count, hit Aidan Shepardson, scoring Heeke for a 5-1 lead.

CMU added two runs in the sixth inning, for a 7-1 lead, when Lockwood-Powell hit a two-run home run to center field off Pace. Jacob Denner, Michigan’s fourth pitcher of the game, came in and got the final out.

The Wolverines seemed to get a spark in the top of the seventh when they loaded the bases — Christian Bullock reached on a fielder’s choice, but Riley Bertram was safe at second after a fielding error. But even with the bases loaded, Michigan couldn’t build on the momentum. Flores hit into a double play to end the inning. At that point, the Wolverines had left seven runners on base.

Michigan added a run in the top of the ninth on a solo home run by Jimmy Obertop, the team leader with 11.

