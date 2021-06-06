Michigan's Naz Hillmon makes U.S. women's basketball's AmeriCup team

The Detroit News

Michigan forward Naz Hillmon, the Big Ten Player of the Year, was named to the USA Basketball Women's AmeriCup team Sunday, selected after the finalists participated in training camp at the University of South Carolina.

Hillmon also played on the 2018 USA Basketball U18 team and the 2019 U19 team.

Ten nations from North, South and Central America and the Caribbean will take part in the 2021 AmeriCup, June 11-19 in Puerto Rico. The top four finishing teams will advance to compete in one of four 2022 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournaments in hopes of earning one of the 12 spots in the 2022 FIBA World Cup field.

The 6-foot-2 forward is coming off a stellar junior season, helping Michigan to its first Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament and a 16-6 overall record. She started all 22 games, averaged 23.9 points and 11.4 rebounds in 33.8 minutes per game, and racked up 15 double-doubles and the nation's first 50-point game of the season.

Hillmon has won a pair of gold medals with USA Basketball, at the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship and the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup. She captained the U19 team, averaging 7.4 points and a team-best 7.6 rebounds and started all seven games. In the 2018 tournament, she averaged 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in 18.2 minutes per game.