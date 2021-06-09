Michigan football announces ticket packs, individual ticket sales for 2021 season

The Detroit News

Michigan is offering multi-game ticket packs this season with three- or four-game options. Fans can pick one game from Washington/Ohio State, one game from Western Michigan/Rutgers/Northwestern and one or two games from Northern Illinois/Indiana.

The Wolverines will play seven home games this fall at Michigan Stadium.

There also is a one-year deal for recent 2021 graduates to purchase a student season ticket ($175),

Following are the on-sale dates for ticket packs:

► June 21: Donors to Michigan athletics (200 or more priority points)

► June 22: Donors to Michigan athletics (75 or more priority points)

► June 23: Donors to Michigan athletics (1 or more priority points)

► June 24: Michigan Athletics digital community

Michigan football ticket packs will be available to the public after the digital community on-sale date

Individual game football tickets are priced differently for each home game, allowing fans to select numerous game and seat location combinations. Individual tickets will go on sale in July once all ticket-pack orders have been processed. In addition, all single-game tickets will be distributed to fans through contactless mobile delivery.

Here are the 2021 individual ticket prices by tier for the each of the seven home games:

Game End Zone Blue Maize Valiant Victors

Western Michigan $60 $70 $85 $95 $105

Washington $145 $155 $170 $180 $190

Northern Illinois $55 $64 $75 $85 $100

Rutgers $70 $80 $90 $100 $110

Northwestern $70 $80 $90 $100 $110

Indiana $70 $80 $90 $100 $110

Ohio State $145 $155 $170 $180 $190

Following are the on-sale dates for individual game tickets:

► July 13: Donors to Michigan athletics (200 or more priority points)

► July 14: Donors to Michigan athletics (75 or more priority points)

► July 15: Donors to Michigan athletics (1 or more priority points)

► July 16: Michigan athletics digital community

Michigan football individual game tickets will be available to the public after the digital community on-sale date

Group sales of 10 or more tickets are available for purchase now for all games except Ohio State and Washington. To purchase or for more information, call (734) 647-1268 or email gobluegroupsales@umich.edu.