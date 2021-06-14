Michigan football adds Southfield's Daylen Baldwin, former Jackson State receiver

Michigan has gone the NCAA transfer portal route again and added graduate transfer Daylen Baldwin, a Southfield native who most recently played for Jackson State.

Baldwin, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver, announced his decision Monday on social media. He was the Southwestern Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year this spring and has two years of eligibility. He is Michigan’s eighth scholarship receiver.

Baldwin began his career at Morgan State, where former Michigan running back and assistant coach Tyrone Wheatley is head coach, before transferring to Jackson State in 2019. During the 2021 spring season, he had 27 receptions for 540 yards and seven touchdowns in six games playing for head coach Deion Sanders.

He attended Farmington High before transferring to Waterford Mott. During his senior there had 20 catches for 401 yards and six touchdowns.

Michigan has added three transfers this season, including defensive tackle Jordan Whittley (Oregon State) and quarterback Alan Bowman (Texas Tech).

