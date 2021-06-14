Hunter Dickinson among several Wolverines to earn NBA G League Elite Camp invite

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson will be one of the 40 draft-eligible prospects who will attend the NBA G League Elite Camp this weekend in Chicago.

Former Wolverines Chaundee Brown and Mike Smith and Coastal Carolina transfer guard DeVante’ Jones, who committed to the Wolverines in May, were also invited to the three-day, pre-draft event that starts Saturday at Wintrust Arena.

The G League camp, which released its list of attendees on Monday, gives players an opportunity to improve their draft stock by participating in five-on-five scrimmages as well as strength and agility drills in front of NBA and G League scouts, coaches and front-office personnel.

Top performers at the camp can earn an invitation to stick around for the NBA Draft Combine, which will run June 21-27 in Chicago.

Brown and Smith both passed on the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility and are pursuing pro careers, while Dickinson and Jones are testing the draft waters.

In an interview with Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz last month, Dickinson said the “window is definitely open” to return for his sophomore season and his goal is to be a first-round pick.

“I’m not trying to be a late-second round or undrafted guy, just because I have that year to come back,” said Dickinson, a second-team All-American who averaged a team-best 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds last season.

“So, I’m not trying to force going to the NBA, but if the opportunity presents itself, then I’ll certainly take advantage of it.”

Like Dickinson, Jones is weighing his options and is leaving to door open to join the Wolverines. Jones, who earned Sun Belt Player of the Year honors after averaging 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.8 steals, told The Rookie Wire last month he would need to hear a “good offer” from an NBA team to stay in the draft.

“I know a team can’t promise anything but if a team can promise me they take me guaranteed or whatever the case may be, that would probably be the deciding factor,” Jones told The Rookie Wire. “I have another year left so there is no need to be just rolling the dice on something when I know I can go back to school and raise my stock higher than what it is.

“Basically, if a team can guarantee me a spot right now then there would probably be a good chance I take that. But if not, I would gladly go to Michigan and make a great title run and improve my stock.”

Brown, Dickinson, Jones and Smith aren’t listed in any prominent two-round mock drafts. Of the quartet, only Brown appears in ESPN’s top 100 draft prospects at No. 81.

Dickinson and Jones will have until the NCAA’s July 7 withdrawal deadline — 10 days after the completion of the draft combine — to pull their names out of the draft and return to school.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins