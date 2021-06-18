Michigan basketball lands first 2022 commitment from four-star guard Dug McDaniel

Michigan coach Juwan Howard and his staff have had success recruiting the Washington metropolitan area.

That streak continued when the Wolverines received their first commitment in the 2022 recruiting class from Dug McDaniel, a four-star point guard from St. Paul VI Catholic High in Chantilly, Virginia, late Thursday night.

McDaniel reported an offer from Michigan last June and his pledge — which was first reported by Tipton Edits — comes on the heels of an official visit to Ann Arbor this week.

“Michigan felt like home,” McDaniel told Sports Illustrated. “You’ve got the two DMV guys on the team and they’re always giving great advice about the program. The staff was so welcoming, and the bond was natural.”

Last month, McDaniel told 247Sports that he was building a strong relationship with assistant coach Phil Martelli and Howard well before his visit.

“Our relationship has been going very well and it keeps improving every day,” McDaniel said. "They just tell me that they want me to come in and make an immediate impact and be a great leader on and off the court. It's a mutual relationship and we talk about stuff outside of basketball."

McDaniel (5-foot-9, 145 pounds) is the third recruit Michigan has landed from the DMV area under Howard. He plays for Team Takeover on the AAU circuit, the same Washington D.C.-based program that produced Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams II.

McDaniel described his playing style and Howard's system as a "perfect fit."

“They play fast and I play fast. They run a lot of ball screens, and that’s where I thrive so they said I fit right in," he told Sports Illustrated. "Me and my family fully trust Coach Howard and I feel like, why wait?”

McDaniel is ranked the No. 83 overall recruit and No. 14 point guard in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite. He also held offers from Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Penn State, among others.

Thursday's news came during a busy recruiting stretch for the Wolverines, who have also hosted top-60 prospects like five-star guard Jaden Bradley, four-star center Donovan Clingan, four-star guard Seth Trimble and four-star wing Ty Rodgers (Grand Blanc) for visits this month.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins