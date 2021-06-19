Three-star running back C.J. Stokes commits to Michigan

Michigan has landed a running back for its 2022 class.

C.J. Stokes, rated three stars by 247Sports Composite, announced his commitment Saturday via social media during an official visit to Ann Arbor. He is the first running back in the class that now consists of eight commitments.

"Ann Arbor, I'm coming!" Stokes posted on social media.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Stokes, from Hammond High in Columbia, South Carolina, was named All-Region Co-Offensive Player of the Year. He had offers from Vanderbilt, Missouri, Minnesota, Penn State, and South Carolina, among others. During his sophomore season, he rushed for 1,300 yards and scored 18 touchdowns and eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark again last season. He reportedly has run a 4.4 40-yard dash.

He was recruited by Mike Hart, in his first year as Michigan running backs coach. Hart does not often tweet but responded shortly after Stokes' commitment with a Twitter post.

Earlier this year, Stokes told The State, his hometown newspaper in South Carolina, that he wanted to make college visits to solidify his choice.

“A school that already has a good culture, a school that’s building up their program and a school that has a great education,” Stokes said to The State. “Something that I can fall back on if football doesn’t work, I get hurt or I don’t make it to the NFL. I’ve got a degree I can fall back on and still be successful at life.”

Stokes told the paper he wants to major in sports medicine.

