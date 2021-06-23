Michigan football lands commitment from 4-star quarterback Jayden Denegal

Michigan has landed a verbal commitment from quarterback Jayden Denegal for the 2022 class.

Denegal, a 6-foot-4, 215-pounder, was offered Wednesday after working out for Michigan coaches at camp and reportedly was immediately offered a scholarship.

The four-star prospect from Apple Valley, California, shared his commitment news on social media Wednesday afternoon.

He is ranked the No. 267 overall prospect and No. 19 quarterback in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports Composite. Denegal had offers from Michigan State, Utah, Georgia, Auburn and UCLA, among others.

He is the 10th commitment in Michigan's class, which ranks 20th in the country and fifth in the Big Ten as of Wednesday evening.